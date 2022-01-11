news, latest-news,

BULLS aren't the only thing arriving in town as the Rodeo prepares for a flood of fans and competitors with dollars to spend. With the country music festival postponed until April, the Xtreme Bulls and Broncs Australia Pro Tour Finals and the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) Rodeo Roundup will take centre stage this January. Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre manager Prue Simson said the crew was excited to fill the entertainment void for both locals and tourists. "We're very excited to have something to put on for the community and some sort of activity in the venue," she said. READ ALSO: "We haven't really been able to do anything over the last 12 months." Apart from bucking bulls, organisers for both events are hoping the shows will also help to provide Tamworth with an economic boost following the postponement of the country music festival. With 1,100 entries received for the Rodeo Roundup ABCRA executive officer Craig Young said a "considerable amount of money will be injected into the economy" in just one weekend. "They all drive a truck, they all bring a horse, they all eat, they all sleep, they all do something which is worthwhile for the town," he said. "That will all bring money into the town." Mr Young said the event draws people from right across the state. Despite not having the usual flow of country music fans, Ms Simson said ticket sales for both events were still going well. "We're still contributing quite significantly to the economy," she said. "Hopefully we can help some of the publicans and the hotels." The Xtreme Bulls and Broncs event will be held on January 15, with the Rodeo Roundup set to take place the following weekend.

