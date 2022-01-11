news, federal-election,

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce is yet to face a single named challenger in his seat of New England for the 2022 federal election. Just three parties - Labor, the Greens and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party - and no independents have committed to contest the election, which could be held in as little as three months and must be held by May. Last election, Mr Joyce defeated six independent or minor party candidates, plus the Labor Party's Yvonne Langenberg, without needing preferences. He will not face a re-run against runner-up candidate Adam Blakester, who told the Leader a second challenge would be financially out of range. With 14.18 per cent of the primary vote and a two-candidate-preferred vote of 35.64 per cent, the independent came the closest of any candidate to unseating Mr Joyce in 2019. "It'll be five to 10 years before I'm financially able to consider it again," Mr Blakester said. "I pretty much gave it all I had last time. What's far more significant and concerning though is that I'm unaware of any viable contenders. I sincerely would like to know of a dark horse or two who is about to come to the fore." Independent candidate Rob Taber, who has stood for the federal seat four times, also won't run in 2022, he said. He won 3.80 per cent of the primary vote in 2019. Uralla councillor Natasha Ledger said she was neither a yes, nor a no, but is a "maybe so" with regard to a 2022 run. She won 3.16 per cent of the vote in 2019. "This nation is in trouble if they don't have anyone standing up against Barnaby Joyce," she said. The Labor Party has committed to run a candidate, but has yet to announce them. Read also: Tamworth branch president Mick Lawler told the Leader two potential candidates have put up their hand to take on the deputy prime minister. Both would be first-time candidates. The party executive met on Monday in Tamworth to talk through the process of deciding which to select. The process of preselection should take about a month, Mr Lawler said. The Greens are also in the process of selecting a challenger for Mr Joyce. Branch convenor Elizabeth O'Hara told the Leader the local party expects to have an announcement "shortly". By contrast the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers are likely to not run in 2022. State director Timothy Basily said the party would concentrate on a handful of winnable seats in the upcoming federal election. No candidate has put up their hand to contest the vote in the New England, he said. A spokesperson for the United Australia Party said they will announce a candidate "by the end of January". Founded and funded by coal miner Clive Palmer, the party has committed to run a candidate in every seat. The Leader has contacted One Nation and the Christian Democrats. The Christian Democrats' Julie Collins won 2.28 per cent of the vote in 2019. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/13fb68da-0c59-433b-b524-8844d40a8ca1.jpg/r0_325_4182_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg