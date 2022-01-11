coronavirus,

THERE HAS been another drop in the official new COVID-19 case numbers reported across the New England North West. Tamworth added 100 new infections in the latest update on Tuesday, down from 114 the day before. The city has been adapting to the new guidelines limiting who needs to get a PCR test. Narrabri clocked 19 new cases, there were 10 in Inverell, nine in Gunnedah, six in the Liverpool Plains, five in Armidale, four in the Gwydir and four from the Moree plains. READ ALSO: Tenterfield and Uralla added one new infection each in the latest official numbers. The Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district recorded 1661 new COVID-19 cases to 8pm on Monday. There are 106 people in the health district's hospitals and nine are being treated in intensive care units. HNEH offered sincere condolences to the friends and family of two women aged in their 80s who tragically died with the virus, one was from Cessnock and the other Muswellbrook. In the same reporting period, 25,870 new cases were added in the official NSW numbers, and the state sadly reported 11 deaths. Hospitalisation and intensive care statistics also increased overnight across the state. Children aged five to 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tamworth and appointments can be found using the federal government's online tool. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

