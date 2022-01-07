news, latest-news,

A MAJOR effort is underway to secure rapid antigen tests (RATs) for hospitality venues ahead of Tamworth Country Music Festival, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the city. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he was in discussions with the Ministry of Health to put aside tests for local businesses, to protect staff during such a busy period. "We need to make sure workers are staying safe and staying at work, because that's where they want to be, not at home isolating," he said. The tests have become a hot commodity in recent weeks, and Mr Anderson acknowledged it would be near-impossible for venues to get their hands on enough of them without help. "Health were very keen to work with me, I put the request through last week and they were certainly keen to help in relation to providing RATs for hospitality staff," he said. "They were keen to see what we could do given the fact there's been some concern and questions raised about the availability of those tests during the festival." He said the decision to take the request to Health had been made off the back of discussions with local business owners and managers, who said it may be the only viable way to keep workers safe. Festival manager Barry Harley was one of the people Mr Anderson met with, and said it has been relieving to get such positive messaging from the government. READ ALSO: "We've been working closely through Kevin Anderson who's in constant contact with NSW Health and the premier's office and deputy premier's office, and they've been nothing short of encouraging," he said. Some businesses in Tamworth have already had to temporarily shut their doors after staff outbreaks, and Mr Anderson said he does not want to see that happening during the festival. The annual event can be a real shot in the arm to the bottom line of businesses, and he wants to see them capitalise on that after a tough year. Mr Anderson said he has given Health a rough estimate as to how many RATs will be needed, and talks were progressing well. "I've given them a bit of an idea about the number of venues and what we'll need over the 10 days, it's difficult to put an exact number so I've put a significant request in," he said. "They're currently working on that, so they'll come back to me with a number and let me know what that number will be. But I will certainly be grateful for whatever RATs we can get." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

