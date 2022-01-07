news, latest-news,

ARTISTS set to perform at the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival's headline shows have thrown their support behind the milestone event despite community concerns. Strong ticket sales and overwhelming industry support have been an encouraging sign for organisers, who say they will deliver a festival that is as COVIDSafe as possible. Festival manager Barry Harley said on average 100 tickets a day are selling for council-run shows, with more than 1000 tickets sold in the past ten days and cancellations are minimal. "With the increasing COVID numbers and some personal vulnerability, some have chosen to not come to Tamworth," Mr Harley said "They have mainly been minor acts or acts that are affected by border restrictions. "But right at the moment, we're pleased to say that for all of the major activities and those in the seated venues that aren't affected by the two-square-metre rule, ticket sales are still going strong." The 50th anniversary concert featuring an all-star lineup at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) is basically a sell-out with 2000 fans locked in. While some acts have cancelled elsewhere, fan favourite Troy Cassar-Daley's show at the TRECC has sold over 1000 tickets, and many headline artists have confirmed their shows are still going ahead. Entertainment venues manager Peter Ross said some refunds have been made, on average five or six a day for every 100 tickets sold. "At the moment we're feeling positive about ticket sales," he said. "Under the public health order in NSW, entertainment venues such as theatres and concert halls have no capacity restrictions, but mask wearing is compulsory." But country music fans are still urged to contact individual venues ahead of their shows, with some hospitality venues impacted by the one person per two-square-metre rule having to cancel. Mr Harley said organisers are mindful that NSW Health and government advice can change, and whatever the rules of the day are, they will comply. "The major areas that council look after are the CBD and the park, each of those will have its own COVID plan," he said. "There will be no number restrictions but we'll be actively encouraging QR code check-ins, social distancing and masks where social distancing can't be carried out." Last week Tamworth Services Club cancelled all their TCMF shows, however Mr Harley said since then they have made a commitment to host at least one show. Organisers say it will be a "different festival" but they are working as hard as they can in difficult circumstances to make it great. "It certainly won't be as big as it could have been being the 50th anniversary," Mr Harley said. "But the stakeholders and council and the industry generally are really looking forward to making it the best possible experience to celebrate 50 years in Tamworth."

