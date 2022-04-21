The Northern Daily Leader
Worth their weight in gold: Chris Power reflects on building TRECC and saving the festival

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
April 21 2022 - 4:30am
KEY PLAYER: Chris Power is one of the unsung heroes of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, having been the council mastermind behind TRECC. Photo: Peter Hardin

DURING the late 1980s, there was a genuine chance Tamworth's iconic Country Music Festival may have been taken away from the city, but Chris Power wasn't about to let that happen.

