Tamworth has again smashed its pandemic records with 137 new cases of COVID-19 added in the latest update. The sharp increase in numbers breaks a record 90 cases set just yesterday From Saturday to Tuesday, the case count more than doubled, from 53. The Hunter New England Health statistics, which cover the 24 hour period to 8pm on Monday, show infections are spreading region-wide and seeping into smaller communities. A further 42 cases were added in Narrabri, 32 in Moree, 27 in Armidale, 10 in Gunnedah, nine in Inverell, seven in the Liverpool Plains and three in Gwydir local government area. A single case was recorded in both Uralla and Glen Innes. Tamworth's only drive-through testing clinic, now based in Marius Street with entry via Swan Street, attracted a ling line of cars when it reopened on Tuesday after closing for New Year's early on Friday afternoon. It's also been a continuing struggle for both suppliers and customers to get their hands on rapid antigen tests. There were 1689 additional coronavirus cases in the Hunter New England region, the bulk of them in Newcastle. Across the district, 70 of the active cases are being cared for in hospital, six of them in an intensive care unit. A COVID-positive man aged in his 70s from the Lake Macquarie area died in John Hunter Hospital on Monday. Authorities said he had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. NSW Health recorded 23,131 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's statistics, up from 20,794 the previous day. There are 157,873 active COVID-19 cases in NSW.

