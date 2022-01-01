Tamworth smashes coronavirus record, with 53 cases in New Years' stats

coronavirus,

Tamworth has smashed coronavirus records, registering the highest number of cases ever in the first statistics recorded in the pandemic's third year. There were 53 cases recorded in the city in the last numbers of 2021, which cover to 8pm New Years' Eve. They were among 1,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England region. Almost all cases are mild, with just 45 people infected with coronavirus being cared for in hospitals, and only three of them in an intensive care unit. Case numbers also escalated in a number of other communities around the region. There were 37 new cases in the Narrabri local government area, 31 in Moree, 20 in Armidale, nine in Walcha, eight in the Upper Hunter, and 45 in Singleton. Tenterfield recorded one case with Gunnedah, Inverell, Liverpool Plains and Uralla recording two each. All told, there were a record 22,577 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths recorded in the Saturday statistics, across the state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

