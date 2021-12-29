news, latest-news,

THE countdown to 2022 is on, and the city's bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants have you covered. From live music and dance parties to dinner with friends or fireworks by the lake - Tamworth is set to usher in the new year with a bang. With the one person per two square metre rule indoors back in place for hospitality venues, outdoor beer gardens are shaping up to be the place to party. But local venues say they'll be taking all necessary precautions to keep their patrons safe from COVID-19. The Courthouse Hotel Tamworth supervisor Harrison Buhler said partygoers are encouraged to come dressed in fluoro and get ready to shine bright at their New Year's Eve glow party. "We've got some body paint and glowsticks. It's definitely the place to come down and enjoy yourself for the night," he said. "We've got plenty of entertainment on the night and plenty of room for fun. People can just roll up, but feel free to book either online or over the phone." Mr Buhler said while it's not been the best of years, The Courthouse is expecting a decent crowd. "Hopefully people can put all of those concerns and worries to the side for a bit of the night and enjoy themselves here," he said. Over at the Tamworth Hotel, staff are preparing for New Year's Eve "beneath the palms", with a tropical themed night planned for Tamworthians who want to dance 2021 away. READ ALSO: Hotel licensee Alex Nicholls said the beer garden will be open to all, with a DJ to get the party going from 8pm, and a sparkling on arrival as an added bonus. "There are no limits or anything for our beer garden because it's outdoors, no masks, it's just 50 per cent capacity inside," he said. "We've closed the last couple of New Year's because it's fallen on not a great day, but this year with it landing on a Friday it's sort of perfect and it should be a good night." The Longyard Hotel will be ringing in the New Year with live music by The 2 Vees from 8pm. Partygoers are encouraged to put on their brightest and tightest attire with prizes up for grabs for best dressed. Out of town, fireworks will light up the night sky at Keepit Dam for guests on New Year's Eve, and with Reflections Holiday Parks Lake Keepit booked out on Friday night, a large crowd is set to enjoy the show. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

