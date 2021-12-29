news, latest-news,

The Tamworth and District Model Engineers may look after the miniature railway, but it has sizeable plans for the future of the much-loved track. A huge expansion of the rail line is in planning, and if completed it would extend the track by about 800 metres and double its capacity for the amount of trains that can run at one time. Treasurer Phillip Day said the plans had been spoken about for quite a while, and it is now at the point that initial designs of the new loop have been drawn up. "There's no dollar figure on it yet, we haven't worked out what type of construction we're going to use," he said. "That's what I'm doing now, I'm working out the heights and then work out where the track is going to go." Completing the design will be no easy feat, as the expansion will include loops, dips and bridges going over other tracks. Constructing it will take considerable effort, with the project's timeframe set at around five years. Once finished, Mr Day said the additional trains would provide a nice financial boost to the club. READ ALSO: "We need to be able to get more trains out on the track, at the moment four trains fills the track nicely with the inner loop and outer loop," he said. "Now we can fit four trains comfortably but if you need five it causes a jam at the station with people getting on and off the train. "So we need the extra track so we can get six to eight trains out, and even with four trains on an average running day at the moment it's pretty busy." Mr Day said grants will be needed to complete the work, but has confidence given the club has had success securing funding in the past. "Most of the buildings have been built with grants from the government, first there was the station and that was built by Joblink Plus, then the clubhouse was next, then we got a grant for the pavilion," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/2961e08a-1f79-4dc3-a4ca-7a99f9a957bb.jpg/r0_404_6016_3803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg