news, latest-news,

A LOCAL family is asking for some support after the sudden death of a loved one, which has left them out of pocket and struggling to pay for the wake, and the needs of the woman's children. On December 13 Melissa Price died at her home in Tamworth, coming as a total shock to her family as the mother-of-two was just 42 years old. Her sister Juliana Price said they are yet to get an answer as to what happened. "It was a normal day and my sister yelled out to Melissa 'you're wanted on the phone', and she said 'yea' and then she walked up to the room and found her slumped over the bed," she said. "We just got her back but we're waiting for a report on what actually happened." Such a tragic event coming less than two weeks out from Christmas was hard enough, but the financial burden soon made things even more difficult. Ms Price has set up a GoFundMe page to help take some of the strain off of the family, and said at this stage it is funds to help resettle the kids that is the number one priority. READ ALSO: "We've ended up being able to get a payment plan for the funeral but we've still got a wake and the little girl's got to go and see a specialist and all that sort of stuff," she said. "She needs to be settled in with my mum, my sister bought her a bedroom suite for Christmas but that actually hasn't been paid for and I'm afraid someone's going to come back and take that." Ms Price said that with all that is going on, the kids - who are just 7 and 15 - shouldn't have to worry about the financial side of things. She only wants to raise a few thousand dollars in order to get through the next couple of months. "I'm hoping I can get to at least $3000 to be able to help them out," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/919b53d5-d0cc-464f-8dd9-a46e74423101.jpg/r0_195_5822_3484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg