news, latest-news,

A Coonabarabran doctor has been recognised for his dedication to rural health which spans over 24 years. Dr Aniello Iannuzzi was named the 2021 Bill Hunter Award recipient by the Rural Doctors' Association NSW at the 2021 annual Rural GPs Conference. The Bill Hunter Award is awarded for exceptional service by a rural doctor who exemplifies all the attributes of Rural Generalist Medicine to their community in NSW. After winning the award, Dr Iannuzzi told the Leader it was a special feeling to be acknowledged by his peers. "The fact this is an award coming from my peers makes it very special and I knew Bill Hunter, he was a very important man in establishing the whole rural doctor movement," he said. "I'm honoured that I can receive an award that's named after such an important doctor in rural medicine." Dr Iannuzzi is a renowned advocate for the interests of rural generalist doctors in NSW through various representative roles, including being a member of the Western NSW LHD Generalist Stream Committee, a board member of the Australian Society for Emergency Medicine, and a member of the ACRRM Council of Quality and Safety in Practice. He is also a member of the Federal Government's MBS Review Taskforce After hours Working Group and PIP Advisory Group, chair of the Australian Doctors Federation and has been a director of the Australian Doctors Fund. READ ALSO: Since establishing the Warrumbungle Medical Centre in Coonabarabran in 1997 with wife Dr Eve Tsironis, Dr Iannuzzi has shown dedicated service to his community, including as current deputy mayor of the Warrumbungle Shire Council. Dr Iannuzzi said "the fact that you go to work and come home every day feeling like you're making a meaningful contribution to people's lives" is what has kept him in the field for so long. His passion for the Coonabarabran community is just as evident as his passion for rural health. "Coonabarabran is the place where my kids have grown up, it's a beautiful town, a friendly town, it's very picturesque and got a lot of lovely features," he said. "It's small enough to be very community-based but large enough that we still have some of the nice things in life to enjoy here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./2ef99eb5-c713-4cf6-a529-ec6ad812faf5.jpg/r0_145_517_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg