coronavirus,

THE NUMBER of new coronavirus cases has continued to surge in Tamworth with 33 new cases recorded in the Christmas Day update. The Hunter New England Health (HNEH) update shows infection numbers continue to surge right across the region. Armidale added a dozen new COVID-19 cases, there were 10 clocked in Inverell, seven in Walcha, two in Glen Innes and one each in Tenterfield and Uralla. Seven infections have been recorded in the Moree plains area, Narrabri added four, the Gwydir shire reported three new cases, five in Gunnedah and one in the Liverpool Plains area. READ ALSO: The HNEH district clocked 627 new cases amid 6288 across the state, there were no deaths recorded in NSW overnight. HNEH continue to push for social distancing and are urging locals to get vaccinated or seek a booster shot if eligible as the festive season and social gatherings continue. QR code check-ins at most venues will be compulsory from Monday and indoors hospitality locations will go back to the one person per two square metre rule. NSW Health has reminded the public that if they receive a notification from a QR code check-in, they should be tested if they feel unwell, are directed by NSW Health, or if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. Laverty drive-through at Plain Street will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before moving to 41 Marius Street from December 28 for the country music festival. It will also close from January 1 to 3. The hospital clinic is closed on December 25 and 26 and has reduced public holiday hours. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will close from Saturday to Tuesday and on public holidays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/3119e73d-4d41-4eaa-a8b6-477de4421047.jpg/r248_0_1131_499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg