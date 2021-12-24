news, latest-news,

THE FESTIVE season is dotted with public holidays and many workplaces take a well-earned break for the Christmas period. While it's a wonderful time of year for many, it's easy to get caught out by the wacky trading hours. Laverty drive-through at Plain Street will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before moving to 41 Marius Street from December 28. It will also close from January 1 to 3. The hospital clinic is closed on December 25 and 26 and has reduced public holiday hours. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will close from Saturday to Tuesday and on public holidays. All major supermarkets in Tamworth are open each day except Christmas Day, though some have altered public holiday hours. The BWS store, Dan Murphy's and Liquorland will be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open in the lead-up to Christmas and afterwards. Some chemists in Tamworth will open daily except for December 25, it's best to check with each outlet because some may have reduced hours on public holidays. READ ALSO: Most large 24-hour petrol stations will remain open across Christmas time, including on December 25. It's best to check each outlet ahead though, especially if you're travelling. Tamworth's tip on Forest Road will be service the community every day over the holiday period, except for Christmas Day. Landfills at smaller communities will be the same. Tamworth's only cinema - Forum 6 - will have screenings every day except December 25. Tamworth Regional Gallery will be closed until December 29. The Capitol Theatre will close on Christmas Eve and will not reopen until 2022. Pools across the region will open as usual each day except December 25. They will open on New Year's Day from midday. The marsupial park and botanic gardens will be closed on Christmas Day, more information is on council's website. See the full list of council facility opening changes here. Tamworth's 24-hour McDonald's restaurants will be open to the public on Christmas Day. Other restaurants and cafes have various trading hours through the festive season, some are only closed Christmas Day.

