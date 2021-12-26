community,

NEW ENGLAND is home to some of the youngest brainiacs in NSW with four students walking away with top marks in a statewide maths exam. The annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition challenged students to solve equations and problems without the help of calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments. But this was no barrier for four local students to show off their skills. Phoebe Rankmore, from Tamworth Public School, scored 93 out of 100 to rank the third best performing Year 6 student and fourth best performer overall out of the 10,000 students from 250 schools who took the exam. READ ALSO: While Year 6 Calrossy Anglican School student, Luke Sayad, Year 5 Armidale City Public School student, Tristan Todd, and Year 5 Tamworth Public School student, Frederic Blowes, took out District awards. As the largest and longest running mathematics competition in the country, for the first time in its 41-year history the maths exam was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. Newcastle Permanent manager Adam Power praised the entrants for adapting to new learning arrangements and continuing to produce outstanding work. "We're so proud of all our participating New England students, who have performed well despite the many challenges thrown in their way by the pandemic and ongoing restrictions and lockdowns. They all deserve to be celebrated," Mr Power said "Numeracy skills are so important throughout life, to help navigate everyday jobs such as buying the groceries, though to major milestones like purchasing their first home." First place winners received a complimentary Newcastle Permanent account with $250, second place winners $150, and third place $100 while District Award winners received $50. Prizes were presented in person by Newcastle Permanent local branch managers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/618d23a1-7e93-4581-9a1e-bf79b7bea10c_rotated_270.jpg/r0_685_3024_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg