Paul McCulloch puts new skills into action at K Ranch

Paul McCulloch had the chance to put his new ranch sorting skills to work for the first time last week and the results were instant. Fresh from his return from the US - where he went alongside daughter Sophie - McCulloch competed at the 10 Penned Team Sorting event at K Ranch. The rider kicked off the weekend with a dominant opening day. McCulloch finished Saturday with a win in the open event and a win in the shootout. Sunday was tougher going, he said, but he still capped off the weekend with a fourth in the Sunday open event. "It was a great feeling. It worked out really good," McCulloch told The Northern Daily Leader. He said his experience in the US competing at the Cinch Ranch Western Sorting Bowl National Championships was invaluable. "I just kept thinking of America and everything I learnt," McCulloch said. "I learnt so much about the structure of the cattle and the timing in between pulling the cattle out - that makes a big difference. And staying focused." McCulloch thought he'd get a break in the new year but that won't be happening with an event in January. Not that the rider minds. "I was expecting to have a few months off but there's one [event] in the middle of January in Merriwa," he said. "The horse can have a few weeks off - he's fit and doing really great. "My daughter [Sophie] just loves it so we'll keep going. Looking forward to another big year. We'll just keep learning and going forward."

