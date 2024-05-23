Death and dreams: Ella's contrasting emotions as she embraces the future

If Ella Saunders was uncomfortable, she did a good job disguising it.
So when the 17-year-old emerged from the car, following her unplanned interview with the Leader at a David Taylor Park beset by a polar blast, her mother was surprised to learn that her progeny had handled the situation well.
Perhaps dealing with the loss of family members in recent years, and recently starting year 11 at Quirindi High, has matured her.
In any event, the Werris Creek local - who had just scored a try in the Magpies' 38-0 defeat of Boggabri - came across as a delightful young woman with a clear vision of her future.
"Just getting away from my home and having new experiences - stuff like that," she said, when asked what most excited her about the future.
A key new experience Saunders plans to tap upon completing high school is the commencement of a veterinarian nursing degree.
She has long harboured a desire to pursue that career. "Because I love animals," she said.
Saunders also loved her grandfather, Colin Saunders. His death hit her hard. Unfortunately, her formative years have been plagued by loss.
"We've lost heaps of people the past few years," she said of her family, adding: "I've got my pop's medals from when he was in the Vietnam War."
The medals are her most treasured possession.
As part of her personal growth, Saunders has identified the need to focus on what is important, while eschewing less critical matters, as a key challenge.
No one is more important to her than her mother, Tania Barnett. "She's a very strong lady," the teen said.
