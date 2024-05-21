The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Silver finish caps another impressive state carnival campaign for zone side

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North West CHS boys rugby side finished second at the state carnival played in Bathurst last week.
The North West CHS boys rugby side finished second at the state carnival played in Bathurst last week.

Rory Marshman's experience of packing down for North West at the State CHS Rugby Championships are of them showing plenty of grit and fight but not really challenging for the medals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.