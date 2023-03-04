ALL eyes are on the sky with "big" things expected to take off at the airport in the coming months.
After the pandemic caused pilot training organisations to fly in and out of the city at a turbulent rate, mayor Russell Webb said things are looking up.
"We're working with some companies from outside the city, some big companies I might say, to come in and become active in that zone," he said.
Since BAE departed in 2018, and Melbourne-based flight academy CAE Oxford Aviation Academy failed to take off in Tamworth, the airport training facility has sat idle for the past two years.
Budget papers have revealed the training facility, which is classified as an 'investment property' for council, has been operating at an $803,849 deficit due to the vacancy.
But council remains hopeful things will change, after the Sydney Flight College expressed interest to expand to Tamworth sometime this year.
A spokesperson for the college said the company was still exploring all its options, which included looking at opportunities in different regions.
Last year, council's director of growth and prosperity, Jacqueline O'Neill told the Leader staff had been in discussions with a number of interested parties for the training facility, which due to its size, could accommodate more than one school.
"It's very important to us from an economic perspective because it creates new jobs and there's ancillary businesses that flow on from pilot training, like maintenance," she said.
Cr Webb said council is also looking at investment into general aviation opportunities, in a bid to kick-start the airport, post-pandemic.
"We do have some government agencies looking at relocating into some of our infrastructure out there," he said.
"There's some really big opportunities coming our way.
"I think the people of this city, and the people of this region will be very happy with some of the outcomes."
Cr Webb said he was hopeful he would be able to report clear progress in the next few months.
The recent interest comes after budget airline Bonza announced flights from Tamworth to Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast, were set for take off in May.
When Bonza officially touches down at Tamworth airport in May, it will be the city's third carrier with QantasLink flying direct from Sydney to Tamworth, and Link Airways servicing the Tamworth to Brisbane route.
