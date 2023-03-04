The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Pilot Training Facility at $800,000 loss with no tenant for two years

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Russell Webb said exciting things would be happening at the airport in the next few months. Picture by Peter Hardin

ALL eyes are on the sky with "big" things expected to take off at the airport in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.