They drove 1500km to watch their son play the biggest match of his career

One of the great moments of Kurt Fisher's life was made even better by the devotion of his parents.
When the 19-year-old took a massive step towards his goal of becoming an NRL player, Natasha and Justin were there to support him.
But to get to the Hostplus Cup clash between their boy's Mackay Cutters and the Burleigh Bears at Whitsundays Sports Park in Airlie Beach, the couple drove there from their hometown of Gunnedah.
That's a trip of almost 1500 kilometres, which they did over two days (they stopped overnight in Miles).
Once at the North Queensland ground, Justin and Natasha presented their son with his jersey for his debut in the Hostplus Cup (formally the Queensland Cup and effectively an NRL reserve-grade comp).
It was also his first-grade debut, and it came a month after he told the Leader that he needed to force his way into the Cutters' side in order to boost his chances of extending his stay at the North Queensland Cowboys beyond this season.
The Cutters are a Cowboys feeder club, with Fisher linking with them after signing a three-year deal and moving to Rockhampton in 2021 for the start of year 11.
Fisher said that his folks presenting him with his jersey was "cool". While Natasha, who returned to Gunnedah with Justin on Sunday, said that being at the match was "a dream come true".
"[It was an] honour to present him with his jersey," she said via Messenger.
"I admire Kurt for his courage and determination to leave home at 16yrs [years] of age to follow his dreams."
Fisher, who is about 199 centimetres and 100 kilograms, played a full game at centre in the 28-12 loss to the ladder-leading Bears on Saturday night, May 11.
He will again wear the No. 3 when sixth-placed Mackay play the fourth-placed Northern Pride at home on Saturday, May 18.
"This is what I've been working for," he said. "It's come around quick. So now that I'm here, I've just gotta try and stay here."
Fisher hopes to land a Cowboys supplementary-list deal in 2025. That would result in him training with the Cowboys' NRL squad and being eligible for selection from round one next season.
