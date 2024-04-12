'Massive year': Fisher's abrupt change of course as NRL quest becomes 'harder'

Kurt Fisher has battled an abrupt relocation in what is a "massive" year for the Cowboys signing.
The Gunnedah-raised 19-year-old recently moved from Townsville to Mackay to link with the Cowboys-affiliated Cutters.
He is training with the second-placed Cutters' Hostplus Cup squad. He hopes to make his Hostplus Cup debut this year at the Cutters, then land a Cowboys supplementary list deal in 2025.
That would result in the rangy second-rower training with the Cowboys' NRL squad and being eligible for selection from round one.
Fisher is on the final year of his contract, but North Queensland have the option to offer him the supplementary deal. He may also receive interest from other clubs.
"If I'm playing Q [Hostplus] Cup footy, that opens up that door [a new contract]," he said.
"It's a massive year," he added. "I've just gotta be patient."
Fisher moved to Mackay after the state-wide under-21 competition, the Hastings Deering Colts, was cancelled late last year. He won the 2023 under-21 grand final with the Townsville Blackhawks.
His family was at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe for the 40-0 drubbing of Brisbane Tigers, including his grandfather Brian Lenton - the founder and premiership-winning coach of the Gunnedah Bulldogs AFL clubs.
Fisher, a Gunnedah Bulldogs league junior who said he could play "anywhere" positionally, had hoped to again play in the under-21 comp this year.
After its demise, he said the NRL quest of "a lot of kids across Queensland" was now "a little harder".
"But I've sort of got my head around it now, and I'm enjoying it here," he said, adding that he was yet to get a first-grade game at Mackay.
"It's only early on in the comp; there's always plenty of stuff that goes on."
Having his family at the Hastings Deering Colts grand final was "unreal", Fisher said. "That's the first time I've played in front of Pop for nearly two years."
North Tamworth premiership-winner Kobe Bone is also a member of the Cutters' Hostplus Cup squad. Bone, a back-rower, made his Hostplus Cup debut last year at the Cutters, but is yet to play a game in 2024.
Fisher said Bone had "helped him out" in Mackay, adding: "He's a good fella, and a good footballer too."
