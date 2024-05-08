Marshall set for new job with energy company

Energy supplier Origin has announced Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall will join the company following his retirement from politics.
Mr Marshall will officially retire from parliament on Monday, May 13, to join Origin on Wednesday, May 15, as a senior government relations manager.
An Origin spokesperson said the company was "very pleased" to have "someone of Adam's experience, standing and reputation" joining the team .
"This is a critically important time as Origin looks to develop a number of strategically important renewable development assets in NSW working in consultation with stakeholders across the community," the spokesperson said.
"[Origin] is making progress growing a portfolio of renewable and storage projects across the state at varying stages of development.
"These projects will provide the opportunity to bring a material volume of renewable energy supply into the market relatively quickly to help meet the needs of our customers," the spokesperson said.
Origin holds a significant presence in NSW with operational generational assets including the country's largest power station at Eraring and more than 1.5 million customer accounts.
Mr Marshall was contacted for comment.
