The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Marshall set for new job with energy company

By Newsroom
Updated May 8 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After retiring from politics, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall will join Origin as a senior government relations manager on May 15. File picture
After retiring from politics, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall will join Origin as a senior government relations manager on May 15. File picture

Energy supplier Origin has announced Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall will join the company following his retirement from politics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.