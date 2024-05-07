The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Asthma remission? It's mission possible

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Dennis Thomas, lead author of HMRI's azithromycin study, says "achieving remission in moderate or severe asthma has huge health and economic benefits". Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dr Dennis Thomas, lead author of HMRI's azithromycin study, says "achieving remission in moderate or severe asthma has huge health and economic benefits". Picture by Jonathan Carroll

People with moderate or severe asthma can go into remission with a low-dose antibiotic that has anti-inflammatory properties, Hunter researchers have discovered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.