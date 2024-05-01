The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's looking promising': Kookaburras women get set to hit the training paddock

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Central North women will begin their preparations for next month's Country Championships at Gunnedah this Sunday.
The Central North women will begin their preparations for next month's Country Championships at Gunnedah this Sunday.

Lincoln Stewart's programs from the opening few rounds of the Central North competition are full of scribbles and notes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.