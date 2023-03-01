If Jack Penfold was feeling anxious, he concealed it well.
Overseeing his first meeting as Tamworth Jockey Club's new general manager, Penfold was a cool breeze on a hot day: he wore a smart suit and matching tie over a crisp white shirt. Stylish shades shielded his eyes from the intense glare.
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, he looked good on what was a momentous day in his young life - his first meeting a big one: the Hunter and North West Country Championships.
Read more: Penfold named Tamworth Jockey Club GM
He hoped to be joined later in the day by his wife, Sophie, and their son, Hugh, who recently turned one.
The family only arrived in Tamworth last Tuesday, after relocating from Port Macquarie. Penfold had briefly been chief executive of the Manning Valley Race Club at Taree - his commute time to and from work now considerably reduced.
Prior to that, he spent more than four years as the Port Macquarie-based chief steward of the Mid North Coast Racing Association.
"Very excited to have the family back home," Penfold said, adding: "[I'm] just looking forward to being back in Tamworth - and I've got a very big passion for country racing."
For both Penfold and Sophie, it was a homecoming. They both come from Tamworth families. His mum and dad are Jenny and Kel, while Sophie's folks are Warren and Jenelle Brazel.
Race five at Tamworth on Sunday was the Kel Penfold Finance Showcase Handicap.
"So they're more than happy to lend a hand," Penfold said of his parents and in-laws, adding: "It's all come to plan, and we're all very happy."
Penfold and Sophie, who went to Tamworth High and Calrossy respectively, met in 2018. At the time, he was the Tamworth-based deputy chief steward of the Hunter and North West Racing Association.
Read more: Penfold lands plumb racing industry job
That same year, he moved to Port Macquarie to start the aforementioned chief steward job. Sophie soon joined him there.
"Originally it wasn't the plan," he said of returning home, adding: "Just with the young family, it was the right time to head back home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.