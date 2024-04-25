Missing Inverell woman found safe and sound

UPDATED
A woman missing from the state's north west has been located safe and well.
The 31-year-old was last seen at Lithgow on Tuesday 16 April 2024.
When she failed to return and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to the New England Police District were notified and commenced enquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the woman was located about 12pm Thursday, April 25, in Lithgow.
Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.
EARLIER
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Inverell.
Jasmine Morgan, aged 31, was last seen at Lithgow on Tuesday, April 16.
When she failed to return and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to the New England Police District were notified and began enquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Jasmine's welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160-170cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and eyes.
Jasmine is known to frequent the Inverell, Lithgow and Portland areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact New England Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
