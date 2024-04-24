Claudia is living large in the moment: 'If you fall, you get back up'

The Armidale Blues' defence opened up like clouds, unleashing a bright light who rumbled across Tamworth Rugby Park.
Right then, Claudia Kenniff's youthfulness had, in a way, no bearing whatsoever on that dramatic, try-scoring moment: she was a rugby player, just like the oldest player on the field.
A short time later, the 18-year-old sat with her right hung over a railing like the teenager she is.
In year 12 at McCarthy Catholic College, she has no idea what she will do post-school - although travel appeals to her - and seems content to live in the moment.
And keep scoring tries, like her aforementioned effort in a 37-26 round one win over Armidale.
"I'm hoping to play for many more years to come - I love it," the second-year Magpie said, adding: "I love all the girls, and I love playing."
She's a great teacher and a great teammate.
It was Kenniff's English teacher, Tahlia Urquhart, who steered the teen to rugby and the Magpies two years ago. Urquhart also plays for Tamworth.
"She's a great teacher and a great teammate," said the hooker-cum-prop, whose rugby experience has been aided by her grittiness.
"If you fall, you get back up," she said.
Growing up, Kenniff had wanted to be a police officer. "But I'm not too sure about that anymore."
She is, however, sure of her relationship with rugby and a certain venerable rugby club: "I'm feeling good about it."
No doubt the feeling is mutual.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.