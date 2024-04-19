'We've had this date circled for a long time': Magpies ready for 'Swooping Season'

Damian Henry might have packed away his bat a few weeks ago, but for a little while this week the Tamworth coach's focus drifted from footy, and their season opener against Armidale on Saturday, back to cricket.
Inbetween putting the finishing touches on the Magpies' preparations for the Blues, Henry's thoughts were also occupied with the Northern Inland under 15s cricket side he coaches, and how they were faring in the NSW Youth Championships Country final.
Played in Sydney on Wednesday, due to work commitments unfortunately he wasn't able to get down there, but he was keenly following their progress via the livescore.
It wasn't to be a second title - two seasons ago they were crowned country champions for the under 13s division - with the Bolters outgunned by CAW Murray.
Batting first the Bolters lost 7-40 to be bowled out for 176, Archie McMaster the shining light with 64.
They then had CAW Murray 3-44 but couldn't capitalise on that with the Albury-Wodonga-based side losing only one more wicket on their way to chasing down the runs.
The Bolters' cause wasn't helped by some wayward bowling, sending down 27 wides.
It also didn't help that it had been around a month since most of them had picked up a bat or ball with the local seasons all well-wrapped up.
Still, it was a good effort, Henry said, to get through to the final.
"They've been a good side for three years. I think that's only the third game they've lost," he said.
"Now they head towards the Bradman Cup, that's their next challenge."
As for the Magpies, after what has felt like "a long off season", Henry is excited to get into it.
"We've had this date circled for a long time and it's finally here," he said.
"It'll be good to get back into it and get into the grind."
"Hopefully it's better than last season's first game."
He joked that he's still "scarred" from the opening round thrashing they received at the hands of St Albert's.
Thankfully things did get better, with the Magpies going on to get their first taste of finals action for a few seasons.
Confident they have the potential to go further, Henry spoke about aiming to at least finish in the top three and earn a home semi-final.
They go into Saturday probably "a little bit underdone" with their last hit-out almost three weeks ago now. He had been hoping to organise a trial game post-Easter but "unfortunately" that didn't eventuate.
It will be a very different-looking side that runs onto Tamworth Rugby Park to the one that was beaten in the minor semi-final by the Blues.
"We've got some new players, got some players stepping up from the lower grades," Henry said.
Michael Orcher (No.8), Sam White (prop), Adam Wallace (hooker) and Will Clinch (wing) have been rewarded for their efforts in helping second grade win the minor premiership.
Among the new faces are Walker Harrison, who will start at six and is a uni graduate from Robb, Lachlan Jackwitz (half-back), Maselino Naufahu (wing) and Ruan Peter (inside centre).
18-year-old schoolboy Elliott Clarke will also make his debut up front.
The first grade clash will be the last of four for the day.
Gates open at 10.30am ahead of the third grade kick-off at 11.40am.
