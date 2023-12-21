'We want to take the boys further': Magpies reappoint trio for 2024 campaign

When Damian Henry was appointed Tamworth first grade coach for the 2023 season he was optimistic the Magpies could turn things around after a dismal 2022 campaign.
That optimism was severely tested when they were comprehensively thrashed by St Albert's in the opening round, Henry joking that at that point he was just about ready "to give it up."
But steadily things improved, and they went on to make the semi-finals.
Unfortunately unable to progress beyond the minor semi-final after going down to Armidale in a thriller, he felt like there was some "unfinished business".
Believing the potential is certainly there, it's one of the reasons he was keen to put his hand up for the job again.
He'll again be assisted by Phil Cook and Ben Coombes.
Henry said there wasn't really any deliberation about going around again.
They were pretty well committed at the end of last season. It was just a matter of going through the processes.
"We believe that we can go further in the competition so we want to take the boys further," he said.
"I think the players want us as well so all of us are happy to all go round again and hopefully improve."
"We learned a fair bit this season."
He doesn't expect to lose too many players. The only one they really know about at this stage is captain Dougal Elliot.
That continuity will help them, he said, especially early on in the season.
Virtually "a completely new side" this year, it took them a while to find their groove - they didn't pick up their first win until round 9.
Presently coaching the Northern Inland under 15s in the NSW Youth Championships northern carnival in Tamworth, Henry is just back from a 14-day jaunt to the US with the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy under 16s boys side.
"It was good fun.. good rugby, good education," he said.
Opening the tour in San Francisco, they then made their way down to Los Angeles and San Diego, where they visited the Olympic Training Center and were shown around by US star and former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Perry Baker.
Due to host the Rugby World Cup in 2031, Henry noted that the hosts had some "good athletes". But they were no match for the Aussie boys, winning seven of their eight games.
"We probably beat them on skill and finesse but they certainly had some athletes there and some quick blokes," he said.
As far as the Magpies, in other coaching appointments, Brent Robinson and Bernie Williams will be joined by Tim McLean to take charge of second grade, while the premiership-winning combination of Michael Pearce and Jacob Shaw will lead third grade in their title defence.
Glenn Allan has meanwhile come on board to help Ben Watts with the women's side.
