Family tragedies rocked Michael's world. Now he has found happiness again

For Michael Orcher, it was the best of times. He was in his hometown of Wee Waa, his mother by his side.
But then everything changed.
"My mum passed away in 2019," Orcher said. "Two weeks later, they also found my father dead."
Not long after that, a family friend also died. "So I come to Tamworth for a fresh, new start," Orcher told the Leader.
Four years later, the Tamworth High teacher's aide said the move had been "fantastic". Tamworth was "a lovely place", he said, adding: "You get to meet new people and make new friends."
"I don't get back to Wee Waa at all .... it's memories for me now."
Orcher, who is single, was speaking after making his first ever top-grade start for the Tamworth Magpies - the only rugby club he has played for.
That occurred in a trial against Gunnedah at Rugby Park. The No. 8's surging blindside run set up a late Tamworth try.
Orcher - a reserve-grade regular for the Magpies over the past three years - is unsure how much rugby he will play this season given the potential for a conflicting commitment.
But he is sure of this: winning Tamworth's reserve-grade best and fairest award in his debut rugby season was his greatest achievement.
"I put that down to just having a good old crack it at," he said. "Because at first, I kept saying, 'Union's not my game - I play touch football and basketball'.
"And then I eventually gave in, and here we are. So it's been nice."
What's also nice is Orcher's demeanour. He regards amiability as his No. 1 asset.
"I like that about myself, that I'm nice," he said.
I put that down to just having a good old crack it at.
When asked what single thing he would like to improve about the quality of his life, Orcher - or Orch to his friends - said he wanted to be more patient.
The gaming enthusiast also said he "absolutely loves" working at Tamworth High. "The high school's amazing, the staff are great, the kids are lovely."
As for the Magpies, well, they are "bloody proud" to have Orcher at the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.