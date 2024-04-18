The anointed one: Jacob Haynes and the role he was born to inhabit

Dear reader, we give you exhibit A.
In his hometown of Wee Waa, the 25-year-old is universally known as Jacob Haynes - captain/co-coach of the Wee Waa Panthers for their long-awaited Group 4 renaissance this year.
He is also known as Jacob Haynes - husband to Nikita and father to two-year-old Sophia.
At Namoi Cotton, he is an electrician earning coin to support his family.
Born and bred in Wee Waa, he was born to lead the Panthers from the wilderness. In the evidence trail leading to the club's re-emergence after last fielding sides in 2018, he figures prominently.
"I'd have to say this is gonna be one of the biggest challenges," Haynes said of piloting Wee Waa, who travel to Werris Creek on Sunday, April 21, after a first-up 66-6 loss in Kootingal.
"But I've got a daughter now," he continued. "That's a challenge in itself ... [and] trying to find that work-home life balance.
"And throw football into the mix, it's pretty tiresome. But it's what you've gotta do to get through."
Haynes shares the co-coaching duties with Matt Freeman, a member of the Panthers' 2004 premiership-winning side. That outfit also included Manly great Jamie Lyon.
"We're realistic about what we're capable of," Haynes said. "And we're gonna push harder and harder to be better."
The second-rower aged out at Wee Waa when he finished under-13s. So he switched to Narrabri and formed a deep connection with the club, where he debuted in first grade.
He made his senior debut for Wee Waa in the loss to Kooty.
"To come back home and put the jersey on is something I've always wanted to do," he told the Leader.
"And to lead the boys out on to the park, after coaching them through the week, it's a pretty special honour."
Haynes said he could be serious, but was easygoing as well.
"I think I'm pretty good at communication with the [Panthers] boys - I'm pretty transparent," he also said.
"Like, I don't really sugarcoat too much. They know where they stand with me, and I know where I stand with them at the end of the day."
