Photo blast: 40+ faces from historic Wee Waa Panthers moment

Six years after last fielding sides, the Wee Waa Panthers have made their long-awaited return to Group 4.
The Leader was on hand to capture the special occasion at Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
Among the excellent crowd that rimmed the ground were a host of Panthers supporters.
The club might have lost all three games they played against Kootingal-Moonbi, but their supporters remained in good voice throughout the afternoon.
Wee Wee No. 7 Dylan Harradine travelled from his hometown of Bundaberg to play in the first-grade clash, which Kooty won 66-6.
Commenting on the Panthers' re-emergence, the veteran playmaker said it was "good to be back".
"Wee Waa's a great footy town," Harradine said, adding that "there is a lot of heart and soul around that little town ".
"And it's one of the best things to come out of there, bringing us back in the comp."
Wee Waa's sole try for the entire day was scored by first-grade No. 6 Zack Doring - and, as expected, it sparked a huge roar.
