'It's actually a funny story': human error leads Hall to profound experience

One of the great experiences of Ryan Hall's young life arrived by chance.
For it was human error that led the 24-year-old heavy diesel mechanic to North Tamworth this year.
"It's actually a funny story," Hall told the Leader from a bench outside the Post Office on Peel Street. "I was gonna play soccer for the North Companions.
"And I ended up going out to the Bears ground [by mistake], and ended up signing with them."
Had he gone up the road to North Companions, "it would of been a different scenario", said Hall, who will make his first-grade debut when Norths host Moree in the grand final replay on Sunday, April 14.
"Very excited," he said of the clash. "Keen to have a go."
Back playing footy after a long break from the game, the Barraba Bulldogs premiership-winner arrived in Tamworth a couple of years ago to be with his partner, Jemma Eggins, and to work.
They met at The Courthouse Hotel in Tamworth when Hall was attending TAFE in the city as part of his heavy diesel mechanic apprenticeship.
"The move's been good," the solidly built back said. "It's been a good change."
It's even better after his Bears promotion.
"Definitely a lot of great players on the team," he said. "It'll be a good opportunity to get around them and learn off them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.