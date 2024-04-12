Hillvue students dive into the magical world of reading, thanks to donation

Hillvue Public School students continue to expand their imaginations through the wonders of reading.
The school was presented with 1200 books on Friday, April 12, providing students with nine books to take home and add to their personal libraries.
The donation was in partnership between Mainfreight Transport Tamworth and Books in Home.
Mainfreight Transport Tamworth's branch manager, Angela Mumma, said the business was proud to support a fantastic organisation that encouraged reading in children.
"There is no doubting the positive impact that this program is having on these students," she said.
Some of the books students took home today included Baa Baa Black Belt, City of Dragons: Rise of the Shadow Fire, and The Bad Guys.
Books in Homes is a charitable foundation that provides books to kids living in remote or disadvantaged areas.
In 2023, the charity distributed 3 million new books to children through schools and communities across Australia.
CEO of Books in Homes Peter Large said Hillvue Public School was one of 24 schools Mainfreight sponsored to provide books in homes.
"Delivering to 5500 primary aged children the opportunity to learn to read for fun," he said.
"We are exceptionally appreciative of the generosity and support it receives from Mainfreight Australia."
