The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'He is a really good fit for our team': Parry set to line up for Pickers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Parry debuts for the Maitland Pickers on Saturday at Magic Round as the side begins it's quest for a three-peat. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Ethan Parry debuts for the Maitland Pickers on Saturday at Magic Round as the side begins it's quest for a three-peat. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Ethan Parry's quest to revive his NRL career ramps up this weekend as Maitland kick-off their bid for a Newcastle Rugby League three-peat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.