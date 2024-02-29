The rise and fall and rise again of Ethan Parry: 'a massive turnaround'

Ethan Parry's relentless quest to resurrect his short-lived NRL career has morphed significantly.
The former Parramatta flyer has signed with Maitland ahead of the 2024 Newcastle season, positioning him for a chance to shine on his biggest stage since his two-game NRL career abruptly ended in 2020 as he battled personal issues.
For the past three seasons he had played for Kootingal-Moonbi while rebuilding his life and his football career.
With Parry set to turn 25, Maitland coach Matt Lantry said the former Australian Schoolboy and NSW under-20 representative was "looking for an opportunity to get back into it" via the reigning two-time premiers.
Despite "misdemeanours off the field", he remained "young enough to have a crack", Lantry said.
But Parry "has got to come in and prove himself because he's been out of the game [major competitions] for a couple of years", the mentor added.
Lantry continued: "We needed some outside-back coverage because we could lose half our right edge at any one particular point with James Bradley and Gary Anderson both in at the Knights [NSW Cup].
"Ethan becomes an important part of the puzzle, and it keeps competition for spots within our club healthy. We'll wait and see who gets picked round one."
Parry, a former Oxley High student who signed with the Eels at age 15, was yet to train with Maitland.
Five years ago, he scored a sensational winger's try for Parramatta in his NRL debut - scorching the Brookvale Oval turf while chasing down a Dylan Brown grubber against Manly.
A year later, he had departed the Eels by mutual consent, according to the club.
In early 2023, Parry sat beside his partner Alanah McBean and fought back tears as he told the Leader how alcohol-fuelled poor choices had resulted in his descent into darkness.
However, he insisted that he still had the potential to become an NRL player.
"If you asked me to run from here to Perth and back, I'd do it [to play NRL again]," he said.
Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Kootingal-Moonbi coach Mark Sheppard said Parry's personal life had undergone a "massive turnaround" that year.
