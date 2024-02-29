The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The rise and fall and rise again of Ethan Parry: 'a massive turnaround'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 1 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"If you asked me to run from here to Perth and back, I'd do it [to play NRL again]" ... Ethan Parry. File picture by Mark Bode
"If you asked me to run from here to Perth and back, I'd do it [to play NRL again]" ... Ethan Parry. File picture by Mark Bode

Ethan Parry's relentless quest to resurrect his short-lived NRL career has morphed significantly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.