Kurt Fisher eased into the conversation with an unassuming air typical of someone who hails from Gunnedah.
One of the town's most promising sons, the 18-year-old's modesty is not contrived - a la a Hollywood star.
No, he is as authentic as the town's homespun operators who toil in mines each day.
That no-nonsense, get-the-job-done mentality no doubt appeals to the North Tamworth Cowboys, who have nurtured his talent since signing him two years ago and asking him to make a massive sacrifice: uproot his life and move to Rockhampton.
That sacrifice has been rewarded after the Cowboys handed him a new two-year deal (he is currently in the final year of his initial three-year deal with the NRL club).
"Hopefully everything goes to plan and I stay injury-free," he said.
"I feel like they've got plans for me. So, hopefully, I can just keep working hard, and see what happens."
Fisher - 98kg and at least 199cm - relocated to Townsville after finishing year 12 at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton last year.
The second-rower is a member of the Cowboys' under-21 squad who will contest the Queensland under-21 competition this year. The season starts at the end of next month.
He currently shares a house with a number of fellow young Cowboys signings, and supplements his meagre footy salary with work at a Dulux shop.
Clearly, he is unrelenting in pursuit of his NRL dream.
"Just go to training and work hard every time, and see what happens," he said of his philosophy to reach the top. "I know they [the Cowboys] see that."
