The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gunnedah export Kurt Fisher signs new Cowboys deal

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Fisher is joined by his mum and dad, Natasha and Justin, and his brother Jake at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied

Kurt Fisher eased into the conversation with an unassuming air typical of someone who hails from Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.