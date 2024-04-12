The Northern Daily Leader
'That scares us the most': community unites to stop three major BESS projects

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 13 2024 - 5:30am
Barry and Lyn Parton, and their neighbours Dixie and Tony Ernst want to stop the installation of hundreds of lithium batteries in three BESS projects, that would surround their properties. Picture by Peter Hardin
Barry and Lyn Parton, and their neighbours Dixie and Tony Ernst want to stop the installation of hundreds of lithium batteries in three BESS projects, that would surround their properties. Picture by Peter Hardin

Landholders and residents say they do not want to live surrounded by hundreds of lithium-ion batteries.

