School holidays and beyond at the Capitol Theatre

It's almost that time again .... School holidays! Which are fast approaching!!! So it is the perfect time to talk about the up coming kids shows. Especially when one is on during the school holidays! These shows are perfect for kids and will certainly be enjoyed by the whole family.
A biological-musical-comedy-adventure - that explores the ins and outs of the human digestive system.
Join biology teachers Oesph A Gus and Dewey Dean as they embark upon an utterly brilliant all-singing, all-dancing (and all clowning) exploration of every twisting tube and remarkable organ - with sketches, songs and sensational science.
Along the way you'll encounter a frenzy of enzyme-powered ping pong balls, sing along with a rainbow collect of poop puppets and witness the weirdest poetry performance you've ever seen. It's a little bit gross - and a 'hole' lotta fun! You may even learn something.
From the creators of The Alphabet of Awesome Science comes a brand new multi award winning family show.... You are a Doughnut!
It's true! YOU are a great big fleshy lump with a remarkable hole running all the way through your middle - your digestive system.
Recommended ages 5-12 and their families.
Warning: Some loud noises and haze effects.
This fun and education show is at the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 17 April at 6pm and Thursday 18 April at 10am and 12:30pm.
Bandicoot, Koala and a very fun-loving Frilled Neck Lizard regale their story, part truth, part myth but mostly inspiration, of a woman who transforms her world to bring about hope ad happiness for herself and the world around her.
Inspired by Jean Giono's The Man Who Planted Trees, The One Who Planted Trees is an inspirational story that proves just how much one person can do and will have you humming out of the theatre, pulling out the spade and watering plants.
In the face of global climate emergency, how can we find hope? What good can one person do? This is a fun and joyous springboard for serious discussion about our world and the environment we all value.
Recommended 5+ but suitable for everyone!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 29 May 6pm and Thursday 30 May 10:30am and 12:30pm
If you're looking for an engaging, slightly quirky family show, Whalebone is for you!
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rouge and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus - this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a rollercoaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half human juggling machine!
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer. Stay for the Q&A after the show with the opportunity to check out all the contraptions!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 19 June at 6pm, Thursday 20 June at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
