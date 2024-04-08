'The tougher, the better': Follington proves he can mix with the big boys

When Nate Follington graduated from Farrer last year, he had a choice to make.
The 18-year-old had one dream in mind when he left high school: to play professional rugby league. And at the end of 2023, he had just finished up his run in the 18s with the Werris Creek Magpies, who won the Group 4 under 18s premiership.
So upon completing his HSC, would Follington stay with the club and try to crack their first grade ranks? Or would he seek greener pastures elsewhere?
Ultimately, he said, the choice was simple.
"I got asked a couple of times [to go to another club]," Follington said.
"But I was happy to stay with Werris Creek, because it's a real good culture out there and a very good group. I'm real happy to be with all those boys."
After signing on with the Magpies for another season, Follington's motivation was sky-high.
Coach Dave Stewart said he had initially thought about playing the teenager at hooker, but was shocked when Follington turned up to preseason training much physically bigger than he was in 2023.
"I think I put on around 13 kilos since this time last year," he said.
So, instead, he slotted in among the forwards at lock.
That proved to be a wise decision when Werris Creek won its season opener against Gunnedah on Saturday, after which he was named Players' Player.
"I felt good about [my performance]," Follington said.
"There was a couple of things that I could have done better, but luckily I've got a good group of blokes around me. This is probably the best group you want alongside you in a game."
If anything, the teenager played down his performance. Post-game, Stewart told the media that he was "awesome".
"He's just a natural-born footballer. Loves the contact, loves the sport. The tougher, the better for him, and he brings that enthusiasm for the old boys to feed off as well," he said.
So committed to making a career out of footy is Follington that he has ensured everything in his life is geared towards helping him improve.
He works behind the bar at West Tamworth Leagues Club, which allows him the freedom to train as he needs, and he savours the opportunity to learn from experienced forwards like Cody Tickle, Beau Parry, and Charlie Parsons.
"Charlie's only a couple of years older than me, and I look up to him a lot," Follington said.
"Cody's been a really good role model to me even before I got to the club [as Follington's Greater Northern Tigers coach]."
