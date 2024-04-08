Nundle farmers carve out their own niche instead of relying on supermarkets

As farmers continue to battle supermarket giants, a Nundle couple has taken the power back into their own hands; starting a butchery from their family home.
Cameron and Danielle Douglas, co-owners of Crawney's Hills to Grill Family Butchery, opened their business 12 months ago and have experienced great success selling their meat directly to customers.
Danielle said their business allows them to "control all links of the chain".
"We can breed and sell them and see where they are on the table," she said.
"As producers, we never get to see the end product. We do all that hard work and never get to see where it ends up, but now we can see it."
In a highly monopolised industry, the husband-and-wife team has craved out their own niche.
"There is a bit of demand from customers to actually go back a step and know where their meat is coming from and who it is supporting," Cameron said.
"I personally think, as a farmer, being able to market your own produce is the only way of the future, because if you rely on these big corporations, they can make you or break you in 12 months."
Cameron grew up on a sheep farm in Woolomin and has worked as a cattle muster on various properties.
"I went up north for a season, mustering up there," he said.
"I was contract mustering at Wombramurra Station, and Danielle had come to Australia to work with cutting horses. And she came up one day to help us muster and the rest is history."
Danielle was born and raised in Israel and worked as a horseback riding instructor for kids with disabilities.
"I did a little horse-cutting training in Israel, which is more English-style. I really liked the Western side and I came here to Australia. I worked in Victoria and Queensland for cutting horse trainers," she said.
"And I was working for a cutting horse trainer in Nundle when I met Cameron."
The couple bought their 174-hectare Crawley property, near Nundle, in 2015, where they run Angus cows and merino sheep.
For about three years they tossed around the idea of running a home butchery.
"We mainly used to run cattle and had a few sheep. We had a smaller sheep operation at the time," she said.
"I went around to all the butchers in Tamworth and got lucky and supplied a butcher for a while, and we really liked the idea that we knew what happened and where it went.
"It was a bit hard for butcher [sic] and we stopped doing that. And then we both realised how cool it would be to be in full control."
Their high-quality meat can now be found in the Nundle IGA, Woolomin general store, Oakenville Farm Store, Peel Inn, Wallabadah Hotel, and The Food Bowl Cafe in Quirindi.
They also supply box orders straight to their customers on set delivery days.
When it comes to business, the Nundle couple refers to old-fashioned, sustainable methods found in traditional grocers or butcheries.
"Even the way we charge. So, most of the places you buy direct, you go online, and they tell you what is in the box, the cost, and you get it delivered," Danielle said.
"There are too many variances in terms of size or how the knife cuts. So, we do it based on kilograms. So, we tell you the cuts you get, put the box on the scale and you only pay for the weight you get.
"So, we will not charge until we meet for the delivery."
When the cattle or lambs are ready, they will send them off to the abattoir at Coonabarabran.
The carcasses are then sent back for Cameron to break down in a mobile butcher trailer, located on their property.
They offer all cuts of meat and make their own sausages.
Cameron said they will always want to grow.
"We are not quite finished with our first 12 months of learning from our mistakes," he said.
The couple said they also like the idea of starting up a small butchery in Nundle, but that will be further down the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.