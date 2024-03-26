'Supporting and inspiring' Brittany Abraham remembered by UNE

Brittany Abraham, 25, has been remembered as 'supporting and inspiring' by her colleagues at the University of New England (UNE).
Ms Abraham was tragically killed in a car crash at Curlewis, outside Tamworth on Sunday, March 24. She was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Triton, which crashed into a truck on the Kamilaroi Highway.
"UNE is saddened to advise of the passing of Brittany Abraham who was tragically killed in a car accident," Vice-chancellor Chris Moran told staff and students in a statement.
"Britt was a much-loved early career academic who had a huge involvement in the UNE community."
Ms Abraham had previously shared her story about how a spinal injury in 2015, which could have paralysed her, inspired her to study nursing.
She was thrown from an inflatable tube being towed by a speedboat, which required months of rehabilitation to get her back on her feet.
However, her determination catapulted her into study, earning early entry for a Bachelor of Nursing and Psychology with the UNE in 2017.
"Britt was a member of the First Nations Success Program coordinated through the Faculty of HASSE, working directly with students and staff in the Faculty of Medicine and Health," Mr Moran said.
"She was an integral member of the academic team at Oorala, lecturing in OORA200 and the TRACKS Program."
She had also just begun her PhD studies.
"Britt was an inaugural First Nations recipient of the Manna Institute PhD Scholarships to further regional mental health, and was an Alumna of St. Albert's College.
"Most recently, Britt provided the student Vote of Thanks in last December's Graduation, and gave the student welcome to all college first years during Orientation Week in February."
Mr Moran said the 25-year-old had also shared a strong bond with the team and students at the UNE's Tamworth campus, and also of those in Armidale.
"Britt has had a lasting impact on all of those she collaborated with, supporting others on their journey, and inspiring everyone around her. If you would like to sign the book of condolence for Britt's family, this is located at Oorala," he said in the statement.
"UNE's heartfelt condolences go out to Britt's family and partner, and to the many staff and students affected by her loss. We are doing our very best to support the entire community affected by this tragedy."
"Any loss of life on the road is one too many."
The Crash Investigation Unit has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
