The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'Supporting and inspiring' Brittany Abraham remembered by UNE

By Newsroom
March 26 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Abraham, an Indigenous Knowledges Lecturer at the University of New England (UNE), was tragically killed in a car crash near Tamworth on Sunday. Picture, UNE.
Brittany Abraham, an Indigenous Knowledges Lecturer at the University of New England (UNE), was tragically killed in a car crash near Tamworth on Sunday. Picture, UNE.

Brittany Abraham, 25, has been remembered as 'supporting and inspiring' by her colleagues at the University of New England (UNE).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.