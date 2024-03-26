'It'll definitely be this year': What's next for Wade after dramatic draw

Wade Ryan knew his recent bout against Takeshi Inoue was the biggest opportunity of his career.
So when the dust settled after their back-and-forth clash had been declared a majority draw at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall last week, the Gunnedah resident was unsure how to feel.
It was the first time in Ryan's 34-fight career that there wasn't a clear victor.
"He said to me, 'I don't know how I feel about this'," Wade's wife and fellow pro boxer, Enja, said.
"I said to him that it's another opportunity, it's not a loss. And being the person he is, and as a professional athlete, we're always going to be critical of our performance.
"But all in all, he understands that it's another positive opportunity to get him towards that world title."
After the bell had rung to signify the end of the 12th round, Wade, Inoue, and the crowd were on tenterhooks as they awaited the judges' decision.
Sitting ringside, Enja thought he had done enough to secure the most high-profile win of his career - but she understood why the officials made the call they did.
"We all thought Wade had definitely done enough," she said.
"When you are fighting for a title and you are trying to take the belt off the champion, you have to make it crystal clear. You have to show the judges that you're worthy of that title."
Luckily, the path forward had already been outlined.
Written into the contract was a rematch clause in the case of a draw. While a date is yet to be confirmed, Enja said it would be "maybe in the next four to six months - it'll definitely be this year if all goes to plan".
Though he left the ring relatively unscathed, the break will give Wade a chance to recuperate mentally and his team an opportunity to figure out how he can make a more emphatic statement against the Japanese superstar in their next meeting.
If nothing else, the 34-year-old now knows beyond any doubt that he belongs among the top super-welterweights in the world.
"For Wade to come away with no injuries and barely look like he'd been in a fight is definitely a positive and a credit to his record and his name," Enja said.
Overall, the experience was a positive one for Wade, Enja, and his team.
They knew that Japan's culture differed starkly from Australia, but were surprised at how much they resonated with the way Japanese promoters, fighters, and audiences see the sport.
"It's an experience that I kind of wish Australia had a little bit more of," Enja said.
"They're very professional, they care for their fighters. Weigh-ins are very in-and-out, it's not a publicity thing like it is here in Australia or in America.
"The promotion was run very smoothly, it was a good experience in terms of their side of boxing. The people were all very welcoming and accommodating, it's a beautiful country and culture to be around."
