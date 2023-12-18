The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'Us country kids can do it': With a point to prove, Ryan shines again

By Zac Lowe
December 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enja Ryan roars in delight after the decision was read out. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.
Enja Ryan roars in delight after the decision was read out. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.

Leading in to her title bout against Kate McLaren on Saturday, Enja Ryan was motivated by two factors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.