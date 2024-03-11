'That's our dream': Ryan eyes a shot at greatness in his biggest fight yet

When speaking with Wade Ryan about his career, one small habit becomes more and more evident.
The Gunnedah-based veteran of 33 fights never speaks about himself in the singular. It's never 'me' or 'I'. It's 'us' and 'we'.
It's an acknowledgement of his team.
Ryan knows that his coach, Dave Syphers, wife and fellow pro boxer Enja, and training partners are all crucial to his success.
And, leading in to the biggest bout of his career against Japanese superstar Takeshi Inoue, Ryan and his Black 'n' Blue Boxing team are all very excited - but weathered enough to know how to stay focused.
"Every fight has its own challenges, every prep has its own challenges," Ryan said.
"Every fight has its own feel and energy. I'm excited, but I've got to keep that controlled, and stay relaxed and focused on what we're training to do."
On Thursday, Ryan will be joined by Enja and Syphers on the plane to Tokyo.
It is his second time fighting overseas, after a 2016 bout against Adili Abulimiti in China, but the prospect of a hostile away crowd at Korakuen Hall does not bother him.
In fact, even though most of his fights have taken place in Australia, Ryan has rarely been the fan favourite.
"They're going to be Takeshi-mad over there," he said.
"He's got a really big following all over the world and especially in Japan, he's their number one super-welterweight fighter and is very popular.
"We very rarely fight in our home town. There's been a lot of fights in Sydney, Gold Coast, even Melbourne where the crowd is in [the opponent's] corner. It's good, it gives you that that mentality of 'Us versus them'."
Fresh off an upset win over Russian prospect Sergei Vorobev, he knows this is the best shot he will ever have at opening a path to a world title.
Inoue has only lost twice in 24 fights, both of which were to world champions.
A win over him, Ryan knows, will give him a strong argument for a first-ever tilt at a world title. Especially with both the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation and WBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight belts on the line.
"That's our plan," he said.
"We want to fight and win the world title. That's our goal, that's our dream, that's what the long grind has been for. And a win over Takeshi would put us in good stead for that.
"He's fought some of the best in the world."
