Wilson and Earl lead little athletics state championships medal rush

Tamworth has again shown it is home to some of the best young athletes in the state.
The Tamworth Little Athletics Club is celebrating some fabulous results at the annual State Track & Field Championships.
The culmination of the competition season, seven of the 35-strong team returned with medals and several of them multiple medals.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre from March 22-24, Olivia Earl led the Tamworth charge with gold in the 13/14 multi-class discus, shot put and javelin. She also picked up bronze in the long jump.
Cooper Wilson meanwhile continued his emergence as a sprint star taking out both the under 17 boys 100m and 200m.
Abbie Peet also found success on the track finishing second in the under 15/17 multi-class 400m and third in the 100m and 200m.
Evan Morrison also won bronze in the under 15 boys 800m, Bailey Rickard the 11/12 multi-class boys discus and javelin, Lachlan Rickard the under 13/14 multi-class boys discus and Ethan Walker the under 14 boys long jump.
Qualifying to compete through the zone and then region championships, the Tamworth contingent joined over 2750 athletes from around the state.
"The Tamworth club had the largest amount of participating athletes from north west regional NSW," Tamworth club president Tim Earl said.
"Many were attending the state championships for the first time and achieved personal bests in their events."
