'Fun experience': Earl caps off stellar 2023 with nationals gold

Tamworth multi-class athlete Olivia Earl has done it again.
After securing javelin gold and shot put and discus silver at the NSW All Schools Championships in Sydney, the 13-year-old travelled to Perth to compete for NSW at her debut Australian All Schools Athletics Championships.
At the WA Athletics Stadium, Earl - who has an intellectual disability - won the under-17 parra women shot put (8.44 metres) and then produced a personal-best throw to capture the under-17 parra women discus (24.95m).
In the shot put, she beat the second-placegetter by almost two metres, while her best discus throw was more than 20m farther than the silver medallist.
In an email sent to the Leader by her father, Tim, the talented youngster said: "I didn't expect to walk away with 2 gold medals & throw a pb in my first australia [sic] all schools competition.
"I saw a lot of my athletics friends and made some new friends. It was a fun experience."
The stellar performance capped off an excellent year for the Earl, which included her capturing 13-14 years discus and shot put gold at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne in April.
Tim Earl, the president of the Tamworth Little Athletics Centre, said the trip to Perth was the farthest his daughter had travelled to compete at an athletics event.
She "dreams" of representing Australia at the Paralympics, he said, adding that she "loves" the sport.
"Olivia is very dedicated and passionate towards her athletics ... She trains 4 days a week at the gym and throws 6 days a week," he said.
He said the teen would take "a much deserved break" before competing at the Australian Athletics Championships at Adelaide in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.