The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Watch

Authority spruiks revamped REZ transmission corridor

LR
By Lydia Roberts
March 25 2024 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The corridor largely follows the route of existing lines and towers, travelling along Walcha Road, taking a dog leg through Kentucky before forking into Kingstown Road towards Yarrowyck and the New England Highway to Gostwyck. Picture by Shutterstock
The corridor largely follows the route of existing lines and towers, travelling along Walcha Road, taking a dog leg through Kentucky before forking into Kingstown Road towards Yarrowyck and the New England Highway to Gostwyck. Picture by Shutterstock

ENERGYCO staff were kept busy at Armidale Town Hall on Monday, March 25, presenting latest plans for a corridor of transmission lines and towers to serve New England's renewable energy zone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.