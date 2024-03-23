'Everyone contributed': Bulldogs' team-first mantra pays dividends

Over the last few seasons, the Gunnedah Bulldogs have struggled for cohesion.
It is always hard to pin down exactly what causes a club to go through a rough patch - often a combination of factors - but what is most impressive is that their fanbase never wavered.
And that local support, along with a few former players who came back under the eye of returning coach Sean Hayne, seems to have reinvigorated the Bulldogs' first grade side.
At least, that's the impression they gave in yesterday's sole trial game against the Singleton Greyhounds.
In the course of their 28-6 victory, the Bulldogs looked slick, well-drilled, and displayed their characteristic toughness.
"They went pretty good," Hayne said.
"We played to our structure, controlled the ball, and did what we wanted to do most of the time. There were a few mistakes, but it's the first hit-out of the year so I can't complain."
From the outset, Gunnedah looked determined to make a statement against the visiting Greyhounds at Kitchener Oval.
Singleton made a couple of errors early, which the hosts quickly capitalised on to turn into a three-try lead. And even when they struck back, Gunnedah's defence held firm and they only conceded one try in the full 80-minute game.
Upon his return, Hayne stressed his focus on accountability, and wanted to make sure players took responsibility for themselves on and off the field.
And even after a preseason which Hayne described as "a bit of a struggle", the Bulldogs produced a sharp trial which bodes well for the season ahead.
"I was happy with the overall team performance," Hayne said.
"There were no real standouts, but everyone contributed and did what they had to do for each other. That's the most important thing."
With two weeks left until the season proper gets underway, Gunnedah will continue to refine its rough edges.
There were a few areas, particularly as far as the squad's mindset was concerned, that Hayne wants to focus on before their season opener against Werris Creek on Saturday, April 6.
"There's a few things to work on," he said.
"A few dropped balls, we dropped our heads when a few calls went against us, we didn't regroup quick enough. Those sorts of things we've just got to put out of our mind and focus on the next set of six.
"We'll try to fix those areas up at training."
