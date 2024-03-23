The Northern Daily Leader
NSW agents take out top two spots in ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
March 23 2024 - 3:00pm
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla and Elders Rural Services' Justin Oakenfull, Inverell, pictured receiving the team shield, went on to finish second and first, respectively, in the national competition.
NSW agents have finished first and second at the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition while also taking out the NAB Team Shield.

